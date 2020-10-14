 

FHN Financial Capital Markets Continues To Expand Municipal Bond Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 20:10  |  35   |   |   

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FHN Financial Capital Markets, a division of First Horizon Bank, is pleased to announce the firm’s continued expansion of its Public Finance Department. Joining our team in New York City are Evan Levine and Crystal Mullins.

Evan Levine, serving as Senior Vice President, will lead and develop national coverage and municipal underwriting business in the surface transportation sector, including transit agencies. During his 17-year career, Levine has arranged, structured, and financed over $16 billion in transportation capital projects in both the traditional municipal market and the public-private partnership (“P3”) financing sector. Most recently, Levine served as Vice President to concessionaire Itinera Infrastructure, a division of Halmar International, working primarily as a senior project manager for several project financings. Prior to his tenure with Itinera, Levine was a leading transportation sector specialist in the municipal industry, most notably serving as a senior level banker within the transportation groups of Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, where he served as the Head of Surface Transportation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Northwestern University.

Crystal Mullins joins FHN Financial as a Vice President in the Northeast public finance group. Mullins has spent 25 years in the municipal finance industry, primarily working with airports and large cities across the country. Prior to Mullins’ tenure in JP Morgan’s Asset Management Group as an Institutional Advisor to corporate and public pension funds, endowments, and foundations, Mullins served as Co-Head of the Tax-Exempt Transportation Municipal Group. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business.

“I am very pleased to have Evan and Crystal join our team. As we continue to strengthen our public finance department, we are committed to expanding our firm’s expertise and capabilities in a number of sectors to complement our growing general municipal business footprint in key regions across the United States. Both Evan and Crystal possess in-depth sector experience across all modes of transportation that allows FHN Financial Capital Markets to provide even greater, more specialized service to municipal issuers with transportation infrastructure needs in the markets we currently operate and in states where we fully intend to expand into in the near future,” said Ajay Thomas, Head of Public Finance.

FHN Financial Capital Markets, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a division of First Horizon Bank. FHN Financial has 28 offices across the United States, including municipal underwriting and trading desks in Memphis, New York, Philadelphia, and Houston and Public Finance offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Nashville, New York, San Antonio, and Tampa. FHN Financial Capital Markets focuses on issuers and institutional investors through various business lines including public finance, underwriting, sales, and trading of fixed income products, supported by credit and portfolio strategy, economic outlook, and analysis.

FHN Financial Municipal Advisors is a division of First Horizon Bank and is an Independent Registered Municipal Advisor focusing on issuers and their financing needs while being supported by FHN Financial Capital Markets’ depth of resources.  

Information about FHN Financial and its entire offering of products and services can be found at www.fhnfinancial.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT:

Media Relations: Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868, bardoin@iberiabank.com

Investor Relations:  Ellen Taylor, (901) 523-4450, ETaylor@firsthorizon.com

Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017, aagoorha@firsthorizon.com

Media Relations:  Mary Alice West, (901) 435-8818, maryalice.west@fhnfinancial.com         


First Horizon National Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Nestlé completes acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 23
16.09.20
First Horizon Donates $15 Million in PPP Fees to Underserved Communities