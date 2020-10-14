 

DGAP-News STEICO SE: Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.

DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
STEICO SE: Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.

14.10.2020 / 20:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.


Feldkirchen (Munich), 14. October 2020 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) published its interim report on Q3 2020 today.

9-month development

KPI 9M 2020 9M 2019
Revenues 227.2 €m 215.3 €m
Total operating revenue (TOR) 222.3 €m 215.9 €m
EBITDA 41.5 €m 45.0 €m
EBITDA margin as a percentage of TOR 18.7 % 19.7 %
EBIT 24.5 €m 26.8 €m
EBIT margin as a percentage of TOR 11.0 % 11.3 %
Net income for the period 16.8 €m 19.6 €m
Equity ratio in %
(30.09.2020 compared to 31.12.2019) 		49.9% 53.7 %
 

The STEICO Group continued its growth in the first nine months of 2020 despite the activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Revenue in the first nine months improved by 5.5 % to € 227.2 million.

