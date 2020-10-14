DGAP-News STEICO SE: Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.
|
DGAP-News: STEICO SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Despite COVID-19: profitable growth will continue.
Feldkirchen (Munich), 14. October 2020 - The STEICO Group (ISIN DE000A0LR936) published its interim report on Q3 2020 today.
9-month development
|KPI
|9M 2020
|9M 2019
|Revenues
|227.2 €m
|215.3 €m
|Total operating revenue (TOR)
|222.3 €m
|215.9 €m
|EBITDA
|41.5 €m
|45.0 €m
|EBITDA margin as a percentage of TOR
|18.7 %
|19.7 %
|EBIT
|24.5 €m
|26.8 €m
|EBIT margin as a percentage of TOR
|11.0 %
|11.3 %
|Net income for the period
|16.8 €m
|19.6 €m
|
Equity ratio in %
(30.09.2020 compared to 31.12.2019)
|49.9%
|53.7 %
The STEICO Group continued its growth in the first nine months of 2020 despite the activities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Revenue in the first nine months improved by 5.5 % to € 227.2 million.
