 

General Mills Leads Food & Beverage Sector in America’s Most Just Companies List by Forbes and JUST Capital

General Mills was named to the annual Forbes and JUST Capital “Forbes JUST 100,” showcasing the companies doing right by all their stakeholders. General Mills sits atop the list for Food and Beverage sector and ranks 23rd overall of America’s Most JUST Companies, recognized for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. General Mills has been the industry leader for two of the last three years.

Through vigorous, objective analysis, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations outperforming on the issues that matter most to the American public. General Mills was recognized for its approach and progress in the “Workers” category, for how the company invests in employees through fair wages, provides workforce training, cultivates a diverse and inclusive workplace, protects worker health and safety, and provides benefits and work-life balance. The company also was recognized for its long-standing commitments and progress in the “Environment” category, for how the company minimizes pollution, helps combat climate change, and develops and supports sustainable products.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the industry leader in the Food & Beverage sector by Forbes and JUST Capital as it demonstrates how our commitment to workplace culture, business performance, and environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and social impact officer at General Mills. “When we do right by all our company’s stakeholders – employees, customers, communities and shareholders - we deliver long-term success.”

The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through comprehensive quantitative surveys and qualitative focus groups conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020. This selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90% of the U.S. stock market value.

JUST Capital expanded this year’s methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from its COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees (Workers); payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups (Customers); cash or in-kind donations to support community relief (Communities); and CEO, or executive, pay cuts (Shareholders).

“Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society,” said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. “The companies in this year’s JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders.”

Both the Forbes JUST 100 and the Industry Leader list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

For more information on General Mills visit the company’s 2020 Global Responsibility Report.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

