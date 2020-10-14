 

Third Century Bancorp Releases Record Earnings for the Quarter and Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 21:05  |  67   |   |   

(OTCPINK: TDCB)-- Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it had a record level of net income of $532,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $229,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, or $0.19 per basic and diluted share. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $1,461,000, or $1.23 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $672,000 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share.

Third Century Bancorp President and CEO David A. Coffey commented, “For 130 years, we have supported our community and customers. As Johnson County, Indiana’s only locally based financial institution, we continue that support. Our staff has continued to meet the needs of our customers during these difficult times.” Coffey continued, “We are grateful for all of the efforts of our staff to help us achieve record earnings. We will continue to look for and take advantage of opportunities in our market area to achieve quality growth.”

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income increased $303,000, or 132.31%, to $532,000 as compared to $229,000 for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 was driven primarily as result of the $730,000, or 227.41%, increase in non-interest income. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $575,000 or 958.33%, increase in gains on the sale of 1-4 Family Mortgage loans sold to a Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE). This increase was partially offset by a $300,000, or 19.31% increase in non-interest expense in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase in overhead expenses. Net interest income increased by $37,000, or 2.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to $1,555,000 as compared to $1,518,000 for the same period in the prior year.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was partially offset by a $91,000 increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2019 due to the economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis. The Company had net loan recoveries of $2,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to net loan charge-offs of $2,000 for the same period in 2019. The Company expects that the current COVID-19 crisis will impact the future provision for loan losses and that credit quality factors may deteriorate in future periods.

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, net income increased $789,000, or 117.41%, to $1,461,000 from $672,000 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in noninterest income of $1,756,000, or 212.33%, to $2,583,000 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 from $827,000 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $1,304,000, or 758.13%, increase in gains on the sale of 1-4 Family Mortgage loans sold to a Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE). This increase was partially offset by a $836,000, or 19.69%, increase in noninterest expense for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in noninterest expense for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year was due to a $655,000, or 25.53%, increase in salaries and employee benefits.

Net interest income increased by $161,000, or 3.67%, to $4,550,000 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, up from $4,389,000 for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 was due to a $60,000, or 1.13%, increase in interest income and a $101,000, or 10.88%, decrease in interest expense as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities, in spite of higher average balances of interest bearing liabilities.

The increase in net interest income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 was partially offset by a $155,000 increase in the provision for loan losses in the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily due to economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis.

The increase in net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 was also partially offset by a $137,000 increase in income tax expense on higher pre-tax income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was due to higher pre-tax income partially offset by a decrease in the effective income tax rate to 17.74% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 from 20.94% for the same period in the prior year.

Total assets increased $27.3 million to $203.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $176.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 15.53%. The increase was primarily due to a $14.5 million, or 11.35%, increase in loans held-for-investment, primarily funded by a $25.9 million, or 17.83%, increase in total deposits. Total Deposits totaled $171.8 million at September 30, 2020, up from $145.8 million as of December 31, 2019. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $9.9 million at September 30, 2020 as compared to $12.3 million at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 1.14% compared to 1.74% at December 31, 2019, and the weighted average maturity was 3.2 years at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.9 years at December 31, 2019. Total investment securities grew to $47.2 million at September 30, 2020 from $36.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 28.53%.

Total loans held-for-investment increased by $14.5 million during the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in total loan balances was largely the result of loans originated through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in which the Company participated. The Company originated $8.6 million of loans in the program, of which all remained on the Company’s balance sheet as of September 30, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $255,000, or 17.30%, to $1.7 million at September 30, 2020 from $1.4 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the provision for loan losses of $276,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.18% of total loans as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 1.15% as of December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans totaled $0 of total loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to $10,000 as of December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity was $20.1 million at September 30, 2020, up from $17.6 million at December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity increased by $2,500,000 during the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 as a result of net income of $1,461,000, and an increase in net unrealized gain of $1,198,000 of available-for-sale securities due to the decrease in market interest rates. These increases in Stockholders’ equity were also offset by dividends paid of $178,000 and stock awards of $19,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 9.87% at September 30, 2020 compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2019.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street and the Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community, as well as branches in Nineveh, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, except for periods in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019)
In thousands, except per share data
 
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Selected Consolidated Earnings Data:
Total interest income

$ 1,795

$ 1,851

$ 5,377

$ 5,317

Total interest expense

240

333

827

928

Net interest income

1,555

1,518

4,550

4,389

Provision for losses on loans

91

-

276

121

Net interest income after provision for losses on loans

1,464

1,518

4,274

4,268

Noninterest income

1,051

321

2,583

827

Noninterest expense

1,853

1,553

5,081

4,245

Income tax expense

130

57

315

178

Net income

$ 532

$ 229

$ 1,461

$ 672

 
Earnings per basic and diluted share

$ 0.45

$ 0.19

$ 1.23

$ 0.57

 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited, except for periods ended on or before December 31, 2019)
In thousands, except per share data
 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
Cash and Due from Banks

$ 3,080

$ 3,839

$ 1,946

Investment Securities, Available-for-sale, at fair value

47,200

36,724

37,711

Loans held-for-sale

3,499

713

848

Loans held-for-investment

142,545

128,019

125,824

Allowance for loan losses

1,730

1,475

1,480

Net Loans

144,314

126,544

125,192

Accrued interest receivable

655

571

525

Other Assets

8,160

7,677

6,909

Total Assets

$ 203,409

$ 176,068

$ 173,131

 
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 31,362

$ 23,502

$ 23,787

Interest-bearing deposits

140,440

122,304

123,584

Total Deposits

171,802

145,806

147,371

FHLB Advances

9,995

12,250

7,500

Accrued interest payable

57

103

87

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,484

338

694

Total Liabilities

183,338

158,497

155,652

Stockholders' Equity - Net

20,071

17,571

17,479

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 203,409

$ 176,068

$ 173,131

 
 
Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Interest rate spread during period

2.94%

3.45%

3.38%

Net yield on interest-earning assets

3.58%

4.38%

4.36%

Noninterest expense, annualized, to average assets

3.66%

3.31%

3.73%

Return on average assets, annualized

1.05%

1.03%

0.55%

Return on average equity, annualized

10.70%

7.37%

4.85%

Average equity to assets

9.84%

9.93%

11.33%

 
Average Loans

$ 143,810

$ 127,733

$ 129,764

Average Securities

46,526

36,856

33,069

Average Other Interest-Earning Assets

10,240

3,135

7,128

Total Average Interest-Earning Assets

200,576

167,724

169,961

Average Total Assets

202,262

175,382

166,602

 
Average Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 32,418

$ 24,229

$ 24,049

Average Interest-bearing deposits

137,910

120,889

124,115

Average Total Deposits

170,328

145,118

148,164

Average Wholesale Funding

11,498

12,060

12,092

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

149,408

132,949

136,207

 
Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities

134.25%

126.16%

124.78%

Non-performaning loans to total loans

0.00%

0.01%

0.01%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding

1.18%

1.15%

1.18%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

-

1475.00%

1644.44%

Net loan chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average total loans outstanding

0.00%

-0.01%

-0.01%

Effective income tax rate

19.64%

20.93%

19.93%

Tangible book value per share

$ 16.84

$ 14.89

$ 14.81

Market closing price at the end of quarter

$ 10.17

$ 11.95

$ 11.90

Price-to-tangible book value

60.41%

80.26%

80.35%

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.5 Billion Debt Tender Offer
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results