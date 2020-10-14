 

McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to trading Prospectus for the new shares issued pursuant to its €180 Million private placement

La Motte-Fanjas, October 14th (20h CEST) – McPhy Energy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), (the “Company”), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces today the availability of an amendment to its 2019 universal registration document and of an admission to trading prospectus for the new shares to be issued and admitted to trading on October 16, 2020 on Euronext Paris, following the €180 million private placement whose result was announced on October 14, 2020.

The prospectus is composed of:

  • the 2019 universal registration document filed with the AMF on 22 April 2020 under number 20-0334;
  • the amendment to the 2019 registration document filed with the AMF on 14 October 2020 under number D.20-0334-A01;
  • a securities note (note d’opération) in English; and
  • an English and French language summaries (résumé) of the prospectus (contained in the securities note).

The McPhy’s prospectus was approved by the AMF on October 14, 2020 under number 20-512 (the “Prospectus”).

The universal registration document and the Prospectus may be consulted on the AMF’s internet website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on McPhy’s website under: (https://mcphy.com/fr/investisseurs/information-financiere/information-financieredocuments-a-telecharger/).

McPhy draws investors’ attention to the section “Risk factors” detailed in Chapter 3 of the Universal Registration Document and in chapter 2 of the securities note.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

