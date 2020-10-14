 

Technology and Insurance Giants are Among the Newest Members of MOBI

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 21:25  |  50   |   |   

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hitachi America, Ltd., Reply, USAA, and others Join MOBI in Building the New Economy of Movement

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest and most progressive companies in mobility continue to join MOBI, the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative. The new community members join major automakers, smart city leaders, tech companies, startups, and other mobility stakeholders working together to accelerate the development and adoption of blockchain-based standards for the mobility ecosystem. These standards will be the foundation for a protocol-agnostic permissioned network that will enable all stakeholders to exchange, share, and monetize mobility and transit data. 

"We are thrilled that AWS, Hitachi America, Ltd., Reply, USAA, and other mobility thought leaders see value in this technology, this community, and this vision," said MOBI Co-founder and COO Tram Vo. "MOBI's rapid growth is a testament to both the level of industry interest in blockchain technology and the recognition that companies of any size can benefit by collaborating to accelerate adoption."

Companies seek to use blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) to improve efficiencies and facilitate new services for valued clients and customers across the globe.

"AWS is delighted to join MOBI to work with its partners, sponsors, and affiliate members to help establish industry standards for smart mobility blockchain adoption," said Bill Foy, Director of Automotive at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Many of our automotive customers are working to apply blockchain and distributed ledger technologies to address mobility, supply chain, finance, and electric vehicle to grid opportunities. By participating in MOBI, AWS can help customers apply these new standards to make transportation greener, more efficient, and more affordable through collaboration with the community."

Verifiable vehicle journeys are critical to building a trusted, intelligent, and shared mobility ecosystem. MOBI members across the mobility value chain are working together to create interoperable, scalable solutions that reimagine the business models of the future.

"The mobility industry is experiencing significant changes as connected vehicles, autonomous cars, Industry 4.0, and IoT impact the landscape. By teaming up with MOBI, we believe that the deployment of this blockchain initiative will help to create mobility ecosystems for driving innovation and enhance our core technologies to contribute in social, environmental, and economic values for our customers," said Dr. Harsha Badarinarayan, Vice President, R&D of Hitachi America, Ltd.

The convergence of multiple rapidly maturing technologies such as AI, IoT, 5G, and blockchain, permits anything to have a secure identity, be intelligent, and securely transact with other things. New sensors, chip sets, and electronics are being developed by the industry to facilitate connected vehicle communication with other vehicles and infrastructure (CV2X). Together, these capabilities will define the future of mobility in the Smart City.    

"Blockchain technology is now mainstream alongside IoT, Cloud and AI in defining the future of our world," said Reply CEO Tatiana Rizzante. "In MOBI we have seen the opportunity to work with forward thinking companies, governments, and NGOs in making mobility services more efficient, greener, safer and building a more transparent and trustworthy ecosystem for our customers and the entire automotive industry."

MOBI and its members work collaboratively to accelerate these innovations and create a better mobility future. MOBI welcomes everyone to join us in building the New Economy of Movement.

About MOBI

MOBI is a nonprofit alliance of many of the world's largest automakers, along with many startups, NGOs, transit agencies, insurers, toll road providers, smart city leaders, and technology companies working to accelerate adoption and promote standards in blockchain, distributed ledgers, and related technologies.

MOBI is creating simple blockchain-based standards to identify cars, people, businesses in order to securely exchange and monetize data, and pay for mobility services, with the goal of making transportation more efficient, affordable, greener, safer, and less congested. MOBI itself is technology and ledger agnostic. For additional information about joining MOBI, please reach out to Griffin Haskins (griffin@dlt.mobi) or visit www.dlt.mobi

Media Contact:
Kelly Clark, MOBI Communications Manager
Email: kelly@dlt.mobi | Twitter: @dltmobi



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
Budweiser Celebrates Halsey's Emotional Journey To Make Her Name In Latest "Be A King" Global ...
New Guidance On Government Action For Healthy Food Systems Launched
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Infosys Named a Global Leader in Digital Process Automation Services
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease