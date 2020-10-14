DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. / Key word(s): Alliance Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector With Rising Demand 14.10.2020 / 22:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Unveils Premium Pet CBD Product Line, Signs Media Partnership With Tiburon Media Group.

Vancouver, BC, via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: "NVG.CN"); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN") distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a brand new product line consisting of top quality full spectrum pet products; Nass Valley Gardens 300 mg full spectrum oils, 300 mg full spectrum pet treats, and 500 mg full spectrum paw creams.

With pet CBD-based product efficacy reportedly driving the market, statistics show that the benefits of hemp-based cannabinoids, high awareness among pet owners, and preference for natural pet supplements also have led to an upsurge in the pet market's growth. Valued at USD 27.7 million in 2019, with expected growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3%, this segment of the marketplace alone is projected to reach almost $400 Million from 2020 to 2027, according to Grandview Research.

The Grandview Research report also stated that, "According to the Cannabis product news report, around 24.0% of the U.S. pet owners consume CBD based products either for themselves or for their pets. Pet CBD treatment has been found useful in treating diseases like cancer, anxiety, sleep disorders, and epilepsy. Rising incidences of anxiety disorders in pets, especially dogs, is another growth-propelling factor for the market. According to the Clinical Ethology of the Veterinary Faculty report, around 88.0% of the treated patients showed anxiety-related disorders as of 2018."