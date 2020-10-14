Gilead Sciences to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released on Wednesday, October 28, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead’s management will host a conference call to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 financial results and will provide a business update.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the company’s Investors page at investors.gilead.com. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call 877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 224-357-2393 (international) and dial the conference ID 6986657 to access the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, October 30, 2020. To access the replay, please call 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and dial the conference ID 6986657. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

