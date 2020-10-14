Sleep Number Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

"Our exceptional third quarter performance reflects the ongoing relevance of our life-changing 360 smart beds as consumers deepen their understanding of the importance of quality sleep to their overall health and wellness,” said Shelly Ibach, President and CEO. “For the third consecutive year, since transitioning to our smart beds, our Q3 results reflect double-digit demand growth. We again demonstrated the resilience of our vertical business model through our top and bottom-line performance and a trailing twelve months ROIC of nearly 21%. I am thankful for our team's amazing dedication to our mission, their ingenuity and how they keep each other safe, healthy and happy. Driven by our purpose, we are accelerating our strategic initiatives, strengthening our competitive advantages and creating meaningful value for our customers, team, business partners and shareholders.”

Net sales increased 12% to $531 million, including an 11% comparable sales gain; online and phone sales were up 111% versus the prior year and represented 14% of net sales

increased 12% to $531 million, including an 11% comparable sales gain; online and phone sales were up 111% versus the prior year and represented 14% of net sales Gross profit rate increased 70 basis points (bp) to 63.1% of net sales compared with 62.4% for the same period last year

increased 70 basis points (bp) to 63.1% of net sales compared with 62.4% for the same period last year Operating income increased 78% to $70 million, or 13.1% of net sales, up 490 bp versus the prior year’s third quarter

increased 78% to $70 million, or 13.1% of net sales, up 490 bp versus the prior year’s third quarter Earnings per diluted share increased 90% to $1.79, compared with $0.94 for the prior year

Cash Flows and Liquidity Review

Generated $287 million in net cash from operating activities for the first nine months of 2020, up 51% versus last year, with year-to-date operating free cash flows of $259 million, up 81% versus prior year

Invested $28 million in year-to-date capital expenditures compared to $47 million for the prior year period

Return on invested capital (ROIC) of 20.8% for the trailing twelve-month period, up 240 bp versus the prior year comparable period

Cash and liquidity available under our credit facility, before letters of credit, was $418 million at the end of the third quarter, up $180 million from the same period last year; repaid $75 million, 364-day term loan six months early and removed related LIBOR floor and share repurchase restriction

Leverage ratio was 1.9x EBITDAR at the end of the third quarter, compared with 2.6x for the same period last year

Financial Outlook

The company expects to generate full-year 2020 earnings per diluted share of approximately $4.00, which would represent a 48% increase versus full-year 2019 earnings per diluted share of $2.70. The outlook assumes 7% to 8% net sales growth for 2020, including an estimated two percentage points of growth and approximately 25 cents per share from the 53rd week. The company also intends to resume share repurchases in the fourth quarter and to operate, over time, with leverage of 2.5x to 3.0x EBITDAR, with seasonal fluctuations expected.

Forward-looking Statements

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 26, % of September 28, % of 2020 Net Sales 2019 Net Sales Net sales $ 531,155 100.0 % $ 474,778 100.0 % Cost of sales 196,195 36.9 % 178,388 37.6 % Gross profit 334,960 63.1 % 296,390 62.4 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 211,574 39.8 % 213,133 44.9 % General and administrative 44,127 8.3 % 35,098 7.4 % Research and development 9,644 1.8 % 9,007 1.9 % Total operating expenses 265,345 50.0 % 257,238 54.2 % Operating income 69,615 13.1 % 39,152 8.2 % Interest expense, net 1,827 0.3 % 3,131 0.7 % Income before income taxes 67,788 12.8 % 36,021 7.6 % Income tax expense 16,468 3.1 % 7,967 1.7 % Net income $ 51,320 9.7 % $ 28,054 5.9 % Net income per share – basic $ 1.83 $ 0.96 Net income per share – diluted $ 1.79 $ 0.94 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 27,973 29,085 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 661 711 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 28,634 29,796

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 26, % of September 28, % of 2020 Net Sales 2019 Net Sales Net sales $ 1,288,659 100.0 % $ 1,257,186 100.0 % Cost of sales 488,558 37.9 % 481,377 38.3 % Gross profit 800,101 62.1 % 775,809 61.7 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 549,483 42.6 % 568,799 45.2 % General and administrative 111,915 8.7 % 102,466 8.2 % Research and development 28,399 2.2 % 25,440 2.0 % Total operating expenses 689,797 53.5 % 696,705 55.4 % Operating income 110,304 8.6 % 79,104 6.3 % Interest expense, net 8,111 0.6 % 8,968 0.7 % Income before income taxes 102,193 7.9 % 70,136 5.6 % Income tax expense 24,363 1.9 % 12,384 1.0 % Net income $ 77,830 6.0 % $ 57,752 4.6 % Net income per share – basic $ 2.79 $ 1.93 Net income per share – diluted $ 2.73 $ 1.88 Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 27,918 29,859 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards 642 829 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 28,560 30,688

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) subject to reclassification September 26, December 28, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,365 $ 1,593 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $823 and $898, respectively 32,688 19,978 Inventories 83,258 87,065 Prepaid expenses 10,923 15,335 Other current assets 36,127 36,397 Total current assets 164,361 160,368 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 178,482 197,421 Operating lease right-of-use assets 311,179 327,017 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 73,508 73,226 Other non-current assets 52,587 48,011 Total assets $ 780,117 $ 806,043 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Borrowings under credit facility $ 33,500 $ 231,000 Accounts payable 167,139 134,594 Customer prepayments 75,043 34,248 Accrued sales returns 24,085 19,809 Compensation and benefits 61,751 40,321 Taxes and withholding 32,030 22,171 Operating lease liabilities 60,561 59,561 Other current liabilities 58,449 53,070 Total current liabilities 512,558 594,774 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income taxes 7,037 3,808 Operating lease liabilities 281,733 298,090 Other non-current liabilities 81,616 68,802 Total non-current liabilities 370,386 370,700 Total liabilities 882,944 965,474 Shareholders’ deficit: Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized, 27,757 and 27,961 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 278 280 Additional paid-in capital 14,390 - Accumulated deficit (117,495 ) (159,711 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (102,827 ) (159,431 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 780,117 $ 806,043

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) subject to reclassification Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 77,830 $ 57,752 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46,244 46,267 Stock-based compensation 15,554 12,034 Net loss (gain) on disposals and impairments of assets 208 (409 ) Deferred income taxes 3,229 (895 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,710 ) (746 ) Inventories 3,807 (1,626 ) Income taxes 5,103 535 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,666 (8,065 ) Accounts payable 58,547 45,051 Customer prepayments 40,795 12,758 Accrued compensation and benefits 21,376 11,763 Other taxes and withholding 4,756 5,784 Other accruals and liabilities 18,877 9,629 Net cash provided by operating activities 287,282 189,832 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (28,074 ) (46,757 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 53 2,577 Purchase of intangible assets (945 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (28,966 ) (44,180 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net decrease in short-term borrowings (220,968 ) (11,270 ) Repurchases of common stock (41,923 ) (139,178 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 4,650 5,752 Debt issuance costs (303 ) (1,023 ) Net cash used in financing activities (258,544 ) (145,719 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (228 ) (67 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 1,593 1,612 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 1,365 $ 1,545

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Percent of sales: Retail 86.0 % 92.2 % 85.2 % 92.1 % Online and phone 13.7 % 7.3 % 14.5 % 7.2 % Wholesale/other 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.3 % 0.7 % Total Company 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Sales change rates: Retail comparable-store sales 2 % 9 % (8 %) 7 % Online and phone 111 % 20 % 109 % 10 % Total Retail comparable sales change 11 % 10 % 1 % 8 % Net opened/closed stores 1 % 4 % 2 % 5 % Total Retail 12 % 14 % 3 % 13 % Wholesale/other (28 %) 8 % (60 %) (17 %) Total Company 12 % 14 % 3 % 12 % Stores open: Beginning of period 598 594 611 579 Opened 6 15 20 47 Closed (8 ) (7 ) (35 ) (24 ) End of period 596 602 596 602 Other metrics: Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1 $ 2,920 $ 2,858 Average sales per square foot 1 $ 1,012 $ 1,029 Stores > $2 million net sales 2 64 % 70 % Stores > $3 million net sales 2 26 % 28 % Average revenue per mattress unit 3 $ 4,802 $ 4,788 $ 4,824 $ 4,837

1 Trailing twelve months Total Retail comparable sales per store open at least one year. 2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year (excludes online and phone sales). 3 Represents Total Retail net sales divided by Total Retail mattress units.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 51,320 $ 28,054 $ 101,923 $ 84,742 Income tax expense 16,468 7,967 30,642 21,421 Interest expense 1,829 3,131 10,829 11,064 Depreciation and amortization 15,083 14,963 61,071 61,155 Stock-based compensation 8,470 4,146 20,177 13,348 Asset impairments 11 29 276 150 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,181 $ 58,290 $ 224,918 $ 191,880 Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Three Months Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 26, September 28, September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 200,281 $ 119,485 $ 286,610 $ 186,922 Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment 6,379 12,861 40,556 58,260 Free cash flow $ 193,902 $ 106,624 $ 246,054 $ 128,662 Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Credit Facility (in thousands) Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 26, September 28, 2020 2019 Borrowings under credit facility $ 33,500 $ 213,700 Outstanding letters of credit 3,997 3,497 Finance lease obligations 677 783 Consolidated funded indebtedness $ 38,174 $ 217,980 Capitalized operating lease obligations1 546,850 514,921 Total debt including capitalized operating lease obligations (a) $ 585,024 $ 732,901 Adjusted EBITDA (see above) $ 224,918 $ 191,880 Consolidated rent expense 91,142 85,807 Consolidated EBITDAR (b) $ 316,060 $ 277,687 Net Leverage Ratio under credit facility (a divided by b) 1.9 to 1.0 2.6 to 1.0

1 A multiple of six times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations in accordance with our credit facility. Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR calculations, Free Cash Flow data and Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio under Credit Facility are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands) ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our invested capital. Management believes ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) and total invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) Operating income $ 143,295 $ 117,224 Add: Rent expense 1 91,142 85,807 Add: Interest income 97 4 Less: Depreciation on capitalized operating leases 2 (23,700 ) (21,821 ) Less: Income taxes 3 (50,584 ) (44,298 ) NOPAT $ 160,250 $ 136,916 Average invested capital Total deficit $ (102,827 ) $ (164,487 ) Add: Long-term debt 4 34,177 214,482 Add: Capitalized operating lease obligations 5 729,136 686,456 Total invested capital at end of period $ 660,486 $ 736,451 Average invested capital 6 $ 770,197 $ 743,271 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 7 20.8 % 18.4 %

1 Rent expense is added back to operating income to show the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 2 Depreciation is based on the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending capitalized operating lease obligations (see note 5) for the respective reporting periods with an assumed thirty-year useful life. This life assumption is based on our long-term participation in given markets though specific retail location lease commitments are generally 5 to 10 years at inception. This is subtracted from operating income to illustrate the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets. 3 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 24.0% and 24.4% for 2020 and 2019, respectively. 4 Long-term debt includes existing finance lease liabilities. 5 A multiple of eight times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations. The methodology utilized aligns with the methodology of a nationally recognized credit rating agency. 6 Average invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending invested capital balances. 7 ROIC equals NOPAT divided by average invested capital.

Note - Our ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts. GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.

