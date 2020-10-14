 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 22:00  |  15   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LLY) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In August 2020, the Company began a clinical trial to test whether adding the Company's antibody-based drug, LY-CoV555, to remdesivir would benefit patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

On October 13, 2020, the trial's sponsor, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID") recommended that the trial be paused after an analysis of safety data found "an overall difference in clinical status between the group receiving LY-CoV555 and the group receiving saline placebo."

On this news, Eli Lilly’s stock price fell $4.41, or 2.8%, to close at $150.08 per share on October 13, 2020.

The same day, after the market closed, Reuters reported that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) inspectors “uncovered serious quality control problems” at Eli Lilly’s pharmaceutical plant that will manufacture COVID-19 drugs, including its antibody therapy. The article further stated: “Following its November inspection, the FDA classified the problems as the most serious level of violation, resulting in an ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI) notice.” Among other things, the FDA “found that data on the plant’s various manufacturing processes had been deleted and not properly audited.”

On this news, Eli Lilly’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 14, 2020.

If you purchased Eli Lilly securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Eli Lilly Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: US-Pharmakonzern Eli Lilly kauft Armo BioSciences
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Procter & Gamble Announces $1.5 Billion Debt Tender Offer
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:43 Uhr
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Behalf of Investors
18:21 Uhr
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Verunsicherung belastet - SMI unter 10 300 Punkten
18:16 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax rettet hauchdünnes Plus ins Ziel
15:14 Uhr
Dow Jones, United Health, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Eli Lilly, Boeing, McAfee - Opening Bell
15:06 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax im Auf und Ab - 'Risikoappetit der Anleger überschaubar'
12:12 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
10:10 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Anleger bleiben zunächst zögerlich
07:47 Uhr
Aktien: Morphosys benötigt frisches Kapital - Aktie bricht weg
13.10.20
US-Pharmakonzern Eli Lilly unterbricht Erprobung von Antikörpertherapie
13.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow zollt Rally Tribut - Nasdaq behauptet sich

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
13
US-Pharmakonzern Eli Lilly kauft Armo BioSciences