Hasbro Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

Today Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies, recognized for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders in the annual Forbes JUST 100 list published by Forbes and JUST Capital. The list is published annually to showcase the companies doing right by all of their stakeholders. In addition, Hasbro was ranked first in its industry in how a company invests in its employees and in how it reduces its environmental impact.

Through vigorous, objective analysis, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.