Hasbro Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital
Today Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies, recognized for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders in the annual Forbes JUST 100 list published by Forbes and JUST Capital. The list is published annually to showcase the companies doing right by all of their stakeholders. In addition, Hasbro was ranked first in its industry in how a company invests in its employees and in how it reduces its environmental impact.
Through vigorous, objective analysis, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s most JUST Companies for 2021. Our talented and passionate teams around the world dedicate themselves every day to doing the right thing for all our constituents including the consumers and communities we serve. Corporate Social Responsibility is at the center of everything we do; we see every day as an opportunity to fulfill our purpose of making the world a better place for all children and all families,” said Brian Goldner, chairman and CEO of Hasbro, Inc.
The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020 and over 110,000 total participants over the past seven years.
JUST Capital expanded this year’s methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees (Workers); payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups (Customers); cash or in-kind donations to support community relief (Communities); and CEO, or executive, pay cuts (Shareholders).
0 Kommentare