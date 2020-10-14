Arcos Dorados Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer for Any and All of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2023

In connection with its previously-announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 6.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) for 5.875% notes due 2027 (the “New Notes”), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ARCO) announces the results as of the Expiration Date (as defined below).

The Expiration Date with respect to the Exchange Offer occurred at 11:59 PM, New York City time, on October 13, 2020. According to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offer, US$131,476,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the Expiration Date. Such aggregate amount represents 37.77% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes. US$126,601,000 of such amount was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Participation Date (as defined in the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum dated September 15, 2020).

Holders of the Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Participation Date will receive US$1,055.00 in principal amount of the New Notes per US$1,000.00 principal amount of the Old Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum, of which US$50.00 in aggregate principal amount constitutes the Early Participation Payment. Holders of the Old Notes validly tendered after the Early Participation Date and prior to or at the Expiration Date are eligible to receive US$1,005.00 in principal amount of New Notes per US$1,000.00 principal amount of the Old Notes validly tendered and accepted for exchange pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum. On the Exchange Date (as defined in the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum), the Company expects to issue US$138,354,000 aggregate principal amount of New Notes (plus cash in lieu of any fractional notes) in exchange for the Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date, subject to the terms and conditions described in the Exchange Offer Offering Memorandum.