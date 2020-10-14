Calyxt Appoints Sarah Reiter as Vice President of Business Development

Ms. Reiter is a plant-based technology and agribusiness leader focused on establishing world-class partnerships and value chains that lead to the successful commercialization of emerging technologies for start-up, early-stage and Fortune 500 companies. She will apply her expertise in international business development, acquisitions and product portfolio management in agribusiness to develop, refine and implement the overall commercial strategy for Calyxt's future products, including the prioritization of markets, customers and product types.

“Calyxt continues to build momentum with our go-to-market strategies, and the addition of Sarah to the leadership team will help us to optimize and execute on these strategies going forward,” said Jim Blome, CEO of Calyxt. “Her proven success in the plant-based innovation sector is an ideal match for our technology, positioning us to be even more responsive to evolving consumer, sustainability and marketplace demands,” concluded Blome.

With more than 25 years of expertise in agribusiness, Ms. Reiter most recently served as the chief commercial officer of Arcadia Biosciences where she led the company’s commercial and product portfolio strategies and sales to consumer-packaged goods companies globally. Prior to Arcadia Biosciences, Ms. Reiter served as the CEO of Stockton U.S.A. with oversight of the U.S. division of the global multinational bio-ag company from inception to initial sales. She earned her Master’s Certificate in Business Analysis from the Villanova School of Continuing Education and her Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

