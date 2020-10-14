 

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces a Permit Expansion at Its North Country Landfill

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced that the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (“NHDES”) issued a permit modification to expand the Company’s North Country Environmental Services, Inc. (“NCES”) landfill to increase its permitted disposal capacity by approximately 1.24 million cubic yards of airspace. This expansion will provide approximately six years of additional disposal capacity at the site located in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

“We are pleased to receive this increase to our permitted capacity at our NCES landfill,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “With this meaningful permit issuance, we believe we are well positioned to continue to meet the disposal and resource management needs of our customers and New Hampshire.”

The disposal capacity allows Casella to continue to provide its vertically integrated service to more than 50,000 commercial and residential customers in over 150 communities across the state. The continued operation of the NCES landfill will make a significant contribution to New Hampshire’s economy and provide an economical in-state disposal option.

“This is an important step towards our long-term development strategy in New Hampshire and provides an essential bridge to our efforts to develop additional disposal capacity in the future,” Casella said. “At a time when municipal governments across the country are experiencing great uncertainty in their budgets, and the Northeast continues to face a disposal capacity shortage, this permit expansion provides New Hampshire with support in both areas.”

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary NCES is the owner and operator of the facility. The NHDES issued the solid waste facility permit modification on October 9, 2020.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

