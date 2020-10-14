 

Casella Waste Systems Announces General Counsel Transition

RUTLAND, Vt., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, announced that after 14 years as the Company’s General Counsel, David L. Schmitt plans to retire on December 31, 2020. Shelley E. Sayward, currently Casella’s Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, will assume the General Counsel role effective January 1, 2021.

“I would like to sincerely thank David for his years of service to the company and his contributions to our success over the course of his distinguished career,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “David has been a trusted advisor throughout his tenure and has developed a robust and effective legal function. We all wish him the best in his retirement.”

“We are very excited for the promotion of Shelley as our next General Counsel,” Casella said. “She is a highly respected, hardworking, and trusted member of our team who has made a significant positive contribution throughout her tenure with the company. Shelley’s promotion is a positive reflection on the company’s commitment to talent development and succession planning and will ensure continuity for our legal team. Shelley will be a great addition to our Senior Management team.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Shelley to take on the General Counsel’s role upon my retirement at the end of December,” said David Schmitt, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Casella. “Shelley and I have worked closely for the last 14 years and she is an excellent lawyer, strong business partner to our operating teams, and highly responsive and effective in managing legal matters.”

“My time working for Casella has been the most valuable and rewarding experience of my career,” Schmitt said. “And, I will always cherish being part of this great team and our efforts to drive shareholder value.”

Since joining Casella in 2006, Ms. Sayward has held legal roles of increasing responsibility focused on business transactions, permitting activities, financing transactions, human resources, compliance, and organizational matters. Prior to joining Casella, she held sales and marketing roles with GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories, as well as a sales and managerial position with First American Financial Corporation.  Ms. Sayward holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College, completed a four-year law clerkship program and is licensed to practice law in the State of Vermont.

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States. For further information, investors should contact Ned Coletta, chief financial officer at (802) 772-2239, and media should contact Joseph Fusco, vice president at (802) 772-2247, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

