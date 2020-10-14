 

Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector With Rising Demand

Company Unveils Premium Pet CBD Product Line, Signs Media Partnership With Tiburon Media Group. 

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a brand new product line consisting of top quality full spectrum pet products; Nass Valley Gardens 300 mg full spectrum oils, 300 mg full spectrum pet treats, and 500 mg full spectrum paw creams. 

With pet CBD-based product efficacy reportedly driving the market, statistics show that the benefits of hemp-based cannabinoids, high awareness among pet owners, and preference for natural pet supplements also have led to an upsurge in the pet market’s growth. Valued at USD 27.7 million in 2019, with expected growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3%, this segment of the marketplace alone is projected to reach almost $400 Million from 2020 to 2027, according to Grandview Research. 

The Grandview Research report also stated that, “According to the Cannabis product news report, around 24.0% of the U.S. pet owners consume CBD based products either for themselves or for their pets. Pet CBD treatment has been found useful in treating diseases like cancer, anxiety, sleep disorders, and epilepsy. Rising incidences of anxiety disorders in pets, especially dogs, is another growth-propelling factor for the market. According to the Clinical Ethology of the Veterinary Faculty report, around 88.0% of the treated patients showed anxiety-related disorders as of 2018.”

According to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to 84.9 million homes. The APPA also reported, “34% of the feline owners and 39% of the canine owners prefer CBD infused pet products.”

As part of adding the pet products to Nass Valley’s product roster, the company has commenced marketing campaigns for both the pet and human products, which includes signing an agency agreement with Tiburon Media Group. Tiburon Media Group “partners with some of the largest web publishers in the US”, creating marketing campaigns and opt-in offers to monetize registration and eCommerce based sites.

Nass Valley Gateway CFO and Director Michael Semler stated, “We are excited about the Nass Valley Gardens branded pet product line as a revenue driver for 2021 being that the majority of households we sell into are already pet-owners. The pet line clearly complements our existing human CBD product portfolio and we are confident that working with Tiburon will expand our brand awareness while increasing traffic to our product website, two KPIs that matter to us.” 

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO, ALL NATURAL SEED, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler.
+1 (609) 651-0032
Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 818503
Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd


