New Data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) to be Presented at IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and its partner PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) today announced they will present new data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer, which will be held October 16-17, 2020 as a virtual event.
"Jazz is committed to improving outcomes for patients with SCLC where there continues to be a high unmet need despite research and treatment advancements," said Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "At this year's IASLC virtual meeting, we look forward to presenting, along with our partner PharmaMar, data on lurbinectedin, our newest oncology medicine to be approved by the U.S. FDA."
Highlights at the 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer include:
- A poster presentation of the outcomes in patients treated with lurbinectedin who were candidates for platinum re-challenge in the relapsed SCLC cohort from the Phase 2 basket trial, including those with a chemotherapy-free interval (CTFI) ≥180 days
- A poster presentation of the outcomes by baseline patient characteristics for the relapsed SCLC cohort from the Phase 2 basket trial
- A poster presentation featuring the results in the subset of patients who achieved a response to lurbinectedin in the relapsed SCLC cohort from the Phase 2 basket trial
The IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer presentations will be presented on October 16 from 5 – 6 p.m. CDT at https://naclc2020.iaslc.org/.
A full list of presentations follows below:
|
Presentation Title
|
Author
|
Abstract Number
|
Activity of Lurbinectedin in Second-line SCLC Patients Who Are Candidates for Platinum Re-challenge
|
Subbiah et al.
|
109
|
Phase 2 Basket Trial of Lurbinectedin in Small Cell Lung Cancer: Analysis of Efficacy by Baseline Characteristics
