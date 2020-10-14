New Data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) to be Presented at IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) and its partner PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) today announced they will present new data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer, which will be held October 16-17, 2020 as a virtual event.

"Jazz is committed to improving outcomes for patients with SCLC where there continues to be a high unmet need despite research and treatment advancements," said Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "At this year's IASLC virtual meeting, we look forward to presenting, along with our partner PharmaMar, data on lurbinectedin, our newest oncology medicine to be approved by the U.S. FDA."