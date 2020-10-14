 

Summit Materials Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date

14.10.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A conference call will be held the following morning on Wednesday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference on October 28, 2020:

Domestic Live: 1-877-823-8690
International Live: 1-825-312-2236
Conference ID: 6168543
Password: Summit

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 4, 2020:

Domestic Replay: 1-800-585-8367
International Replay: 1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 6168543

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

