Spruce Biosciences Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 6,900,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 900,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Spruce from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses, were $103.5 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Spruce.

Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer markedly improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years.

