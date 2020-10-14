 

Ra Medical Systems Announces 10 Subjects Have Been Enrolled in its DABRA Pivotal Atherectomy Clinical Trial

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces enrollment of the 10th subject in its pivotal clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the DABRA excimer laser system as an atherectomy device for the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

“Patient screening and enrollment have recently increased with five clinical sites now cleared to enroll subjects as we pursue an atherectomy indication for DABRA,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “Earlier this year enrollment in this trial had stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also impacted our ability to activate new clinical sites. We are pleased that nine subjects have been enrolled in the past two months at our clinical study sites, all of which are operating via applicable COVID-19 protocols.”

The open-label pivotal atherectomy clinical trial can enroll up to 100 patients with symptoms of PAD (Rutherford Class 2-5) at up to 10 sites. Outcome measures include safety, acute technical success and clinical success. The trial’s primary efficacy endpoint is the mean reduction in percent diameter stenosis in each patient’s primary lesion as measured by angiography immediately following treatment with DABRA, before any adjunctive treatment. The trial’s safety and clinical success endpoints are major adverse events at 30 days and incidence of primary target lesion revascularization at six months. DABRA received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in May 2017 for use in ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease.

About DABRA

DABRA is Ra Medical’s minimally invasive excimer laser system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of PAD.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

