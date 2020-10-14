 

NCR Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Participants should plan to access the call 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a smooth connection. Details are as follows:

 

 

 

Dial in Number

 

 

Passcode

 

 

Time/Date

Conference call

 

888-820-9413 (Tollfree)
+1 786-460-7169 (Local)

7622865

4:30 p.m. Eastern, October 27, 2020

 

 

The live conference call and related presentation materials will also be available at http://investor.ncr.com/. The conference call will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the conference call is complete.

For any difficulties accessing the conference call, please contact Candice Wilson from NCR at 470-372-4394.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

