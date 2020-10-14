 

JFrog Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Event: JFrog’s Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast link: https://investors.jfrog.com/

About JFrog
JFrog’s vision is to enable continuous software updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users without interruption. JFrog products are available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by more than 5,800 customers, with top global brands depending on JFrog to manage their software packages for mission-critical applications. JFrog has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Investor Contact:
JoAnn Horne
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com
415-445-3240


