iBio Announces Appointment of Dr. Linda Armstrong to Board of Directors

BRYAN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Dr. Linda Armstrong to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Armstrong has also been appointed as a member of iBio’s new Science & Technology Committee, which shall be chaired by Dr. Philip Russell.

Dr. Armstrong is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience in respiratory diseases and therapeutics. Since 2016, she has served as the Global Head of the Respiratory Development Unit at Novartis (SWX:NOVN), where she is responsible for the development of therapies to treat patients with respiratory and allergic conditions.

Dr. Armstrong served in a variety of roles at Novartis since 2007, including the Head of Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, Cell and Gene Therapy and Global Head of Patient Safety. Prior to joining Novartis, she served as Medical Safety Director and subsequently as Senior Director, Medical Affairs at Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dr. Armstrong also served as Group Director, Respiratory Diseases at the Schering Plough Research Institute. As a Board-Certified Pulmonologist and Internist, Dr. Armstrong served on the faculty of New York University Medical Center prior to joining Schering-Plough. She received her medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; and her Bachelor’s Degree from Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Armstrong to our Board and are confident that her deep experience in the development and registration of biologics will be an asset to iBio,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Moreover, as an expert pulmonologist, we believe her guidance will be critical as we progress the development of our respiratory disease portfolio, which includes COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic candidates, as well as IBIO-100, which includes idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as a potential indication.”