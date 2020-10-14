Porch Launches Corporate Video and Progresses Towards Business Combination Closing

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch.com, Inc. (“Porch”), a leading software and services platform reinventing the home services industry and how people take care of their homes, has launched a corporate video ahead of the completion of its business combination with PropTech Acquisition Corporation (“PropTech” or “PTAC”) (NASDAQ: PTAC). The transaction remains on track and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.



“As we near the completion of our transaction and become a publicly traded company, we felt it was important to provide a glimpse into what makes our company unique,” said Porch.com CEO, Chairman and Founder Matt Ehrlichman. “Porch has created the first fully integrated software and home services platform with an innovative B2B2C pricing model that helps make homeownership easy. This platform helps provide access to nearly two-thirds of all U.S. homebuyers1, providing Porch a distinct advantage engaging with these high-value customers. While we’ve been quiet about what we’ve been building over the last several years, we’re excited to now share who Porch is and what we are all about. We look forward to our public debut in the coming months.”