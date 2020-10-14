Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Release and Conference Call

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-968-1977 (U.S. domestic) or 647-689-6649 (international). The conference ID is 4214167. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.workiva.com.