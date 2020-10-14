 

Hanger Announces Executive Appointments To Lead Its Patient Care and Products & Services Business Segments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 22:10  |  32   |   |   

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) today announced the promotion and hiring of two senior executives to lead its two business segments, effective Nov. 2, 2020:

  • Regina Weger has been promoted to President, Products & Services;
  • Pete Stoy will join Hanger in the newly formed position of Chief Operating Officer, to lead the Patient Care segment.

Vinit Asar, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hanger, stated, “As we look beyond 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to ensuring Hanger is led by the strongest team, organized in a manner that maximizes our full potential. I am pleased to announce an internal promotion and welcome a new healthcare industry veteran to Hanger. Together these appointments demonstrate our commitment to a culture of building leaders, and will ensure our long-term goal of driving sustained growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Regina Weger joined Hanger’s industry-leading, national provider of orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) componentry distribution, Southern Prosthetic Supply (SPS), more than 20 years ago. Ms. Weger assumed increasingly larger and more complex roles in customer service, marketing, sales and operations, until she became SPS President in November of 2019. From the beginning of her career at SPS, Ms. Weger has demonstrated herself to be a valued leader with a highly successful record of driving growth through high-quality customer service and an unwavering commitment to serving O&P clinics nationally to ensure excellence in patient care. As President of Hanger’s Products & Services segment, Ms. Weger will now also oversee Hanger’s Accelerated Care Plus (ACP) therapeutic solutions subsidiary. Together with SPS, these business units constitute over 17 percent of Hanger’s revenue thus far in 2020. Ms. Weger will continue to report directly to Hanger’s President and CEO, Vinit Asar, and serve on the Senior Leadership Team for Hanger.

“Regina is an exceptional, accomplished and recognized leader in the O&P profession,” stated Asar. “In her new role, she will bring a cohesive strategy and operational focus to the Products & Services segment, enhancing and growing external partnerships with a customer-focused and growth approach.”

Pete Stoy brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience to Hanger with leadership in large, complex organizations, and designation as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Mr. Stoy has a balanced skillset and perspective, having led large-scale commercial, operational, supply chain, and finance functions. He is experienced with managing strategic relationships at the most senior levels in some of the country’s largest integrated healthcare delivery systems. Mr. Stoy joins Hanger from the healthcare business of Sodexo, where he most recently served as East Region President, responsible for all operations, including thousands of provider and hospital-based support service employees. Prior to his most recent role, Mr. Stoy served in leadership positions at McKesson where he oversaw the multi-billion dollar McKesson U.S. Pharmaceutical Health System segment, and also held senior positions in hospital sales and pharmaceutical distribution during his 13-year employment at Cardinal Health.

Seite 1 von 3
Hanger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Hanger Announces Date of 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
24.09.20
Hanger Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark M. Jones to Board of Directors