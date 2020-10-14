Hanger Announces Executive Appointments To Lead Its Patient Care and Products & Services Business Segments

Vinit Asar, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hanger, stated, “As we look beyond 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to ensuring Hanger is led by the strongest team, organized in a manner that maximizes our full potential. I am pleased to announce an internal promotion and welcome a new healthcare industry veteran to Hanger. Together these appointments demonstrate our commitment to a culture of building leaders, and will ensure our long-term goal of driving sustained growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Regina Weger joined Hanger’s industry-leading, national provider of orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) componentry distribution, Southern Prosthetic Supply (SPS), more than 20 years ago. Ms. Weger assumed increasingly larger and more complex roles in customer service, marketing, sales and operations, until she became SPS President in November of 2019. From the beginning of her career at SPS, Ms. Weger has demonstrated herself to be a valued leader with a highly successful record of driving growth through high-quality customer service and an unwavering commitment to serving O&P clinics nationally to ensure excellence in patient care. As President of Hanger’s Products & Services segment, Ms. Weger will now also oversee Hanger’s Accelerated Care Plus (ACP) therapeutic solutions subsidiary. Together with SPS, these business units constitute over 17 percent of Hanger’s revenue thus far in 2020. Ms. Weger will continue to report directly to Hanger’s President and CEO, Vinit Asar, and serve on the Senior Leadership Team for Hanger.

“Regina is an exceptional, accomplished and recognized leader in the O&P profession,” stated Asar. “In her new role, she will bring a cohesive strategy and operational focus to the Products & Services segment, enhancing and growing external partnerships with a customer-focused and growth approach.”

Pete Stoy brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience to Hanger with leadership in large, complex organizations, and designation as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Mr. Stoy has a balanced skillset and perspective, having led large-scale commercial, operational, supply chain, and finance functions. He is experienced with managing strategic relationships at the most senior levels in some of the country’s largest integrated healthcare delivery systems. Mr. Stoy joins Hanger from the healthcare business of Sodexo, where he most recently served as East Region President, responsible for all operations, including thousands of provider and hospital-based support service employees. Prior to his most recent role, Mr. Stoy served in leadership positions at McKesson where he oversaw the multi-billion dollar McKesson U.S. Pharmaceutical Health System segment, and also held senior positions in hospital sales and pharmaceutical distribution during his 13-year employment at Cardinal Health.