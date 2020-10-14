KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, October 30, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0312 (U.S. callers) or +1 (201) 389-0899 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary will be referenced on the call and may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.