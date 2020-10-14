 

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Friday, October 30, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The release will also be available on the Company’s website, www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com

To access the conference call, dial (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 3956358, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on December 30, 2020.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

For more information contact:

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
(804) 289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

 


