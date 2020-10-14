 

Argonaut Gold Approves Magino Project Construction, Receives Fixed Bid Pricing Proposal, Announces US$50 Million Bought Deal Financing of Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures and Expansion of Corporate Revolving Credit Facility to Up to US$125 Million

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the construction of the Company’s 100%-owned Magino gold project in Ontario, Canada. Argonaut is also pleased to announce it has received a fixed bid pricing proposal for a significant portion of the initial capital requirement for the Magino project and that it has secured debt financing of up to US$175 million by way of a US$50 million bought deal offering of senior unsecured convertible debentures and the extension and expansion of its existing revolving credit facility (“RCF”) for up to US$125 million.

Magino Construction Approval and Financing Plan
Management recommended and the Board of Directors has approved the construction of the Magino project. Argonaut anticipates a two year construction period commencing in January 2021 following the closure plan filing and posting of a financial assurance bond with the province of Ontario. The first gold pour is anticipated during the first half of 2023. In the Magino Feasibility Study Technical Report filed December 2017 (“Magino FS”), initial capital was estimated at US$321 million and has recently been estimated at between US$360 million and US$380 million, including contingency and inflation. Therefore, the Company has provided an allowance in its total financing plan in excess of US$400 million. Funding announced today is expected to more than fully satisfy such financing requirements including the following financial sources:

Sources US$
Unaudited cash balance at September 30, 2020 $178M
Senior unsecured convertible debentures¹ $50M
Ana Paula sale² $30M
Cash flow from existing producing mines through 2022³ $142M+
Total $400M+

¹Excludes potential over-allotment, if any.
²See press release dated September 11, 2020, sale is subject to the conditions described therein.
³Assumes a gold price of at or above US$1,600 per ounce.

The Company anticipates that these sources will provide in excess of US$400 million through 2022, assuming a gold price at or above US$1,600 per ounce. Therefore, the Company will allow its extended and expanded corporate RCF of up to US$125 million to act as a backstop to the financing plan. The Company, with assistance from its financial advisor, Endeavour Financial, evaluated a number of funding options to finance the Magino project. After reviewing the available alternatives, the Company chose to pursue the corporate RCF and convertible package as it:

