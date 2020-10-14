Argonaut Gold Approves Magino Project Construction, Receives Fixed Bid Pricing Proposal, Announces US$50 Million Bought Deal Financing of Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures and Expansion of Corporate Revolving Credit Facility to Up to US$125 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the construction of the Company’s 100%-owned Magino gold project in Ontario, Canada. Argonaut is also pleased to announce it has received a fixed bid pricing proposal for a significant portion of the initial capital requirement for the Magino project and that it has secured debt financing of up to US$175 million by way of a US$50 million bought deal offering of senior unsecured convertible debentures and the extension and expansion of its existing revolving credit facility (“RCF”) for up to US$125 million.

Magino Construction Approval and Financing Plan

Management recommended and the Board of Directors has approved the construction of the Magino project. Argonaut anticipates a two year construction period commencing in January 2021 following the closure plan filing and posting of a financial assurance bond with the province of Ontario. The first gold pour is anticipated during the first half of 2023. In the Magino Feasibility Study Technical Report filed December 2017 (“Magino FS”), initial capital was estimated at US$321 million and has recently been estimated at between US$360 million and US$380 million, including contingency and inflation. Therefore, the Company has provided an allowance in its total financing plan in excess of US$400 million. Funding announced today is expected to more than fully satisfy such financing requirements including the following financial sources: