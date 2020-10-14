 

ANGI Homeservices to Announce Q3 2020 Earnings on November 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 6th

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, ANGI Homeservices and IAC will host a virtual conference call to answer questions regarding their respective third quarter results.

The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcB ....

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 U.S. service professionals actively seek consumers matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisorAngie’s List, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired.  The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com

Contacts:

IAC/ANGI Homeservices Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

ANGI Homeservices Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7361


