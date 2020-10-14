ANGI Homeservices to Announce Q3 2020 Earnings on November 5th and Host Earnings Conference Call on November 6th

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, November 5, 2020, ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results at ir.angihomeservices.com/quarterly-earnings. On Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST, ANGI Homeservices and IAC will host a virtual conference call to answer questions regarding their respective third quarter results.



The live audiocast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcB ... .