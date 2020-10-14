SPS Commerce Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

 

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #3002119 at least 15 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 78 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

