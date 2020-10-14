Graham Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2021, before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8560

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: www.graham-mfg.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Wednesday, November 4, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13710948, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at www.graham-mfg.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

