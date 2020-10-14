Elevate Announces Promotion of Scott Greever to Chief Product Officer

"Under Scott’s leadership, our product teams will have a more unified structure to better support non-prime consumers and the banks we work with," said Jason Harvison, President and CEO of Elevate. "Since his arrival at Elevate in 2009, Scott has been closely involved with our company’s product and business development decisions. The wealth of knowledge he has gained during that time will serve him extremely well as we continue to provide better, more responsible credit options to the large population of non-prime Americans.”

Elevate Credit, Inc., a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, is pleased to announce today the promotion of Scott Greever to the position of Chief Product Officer. In this new role, he will oversee all Elevate product and bank relationship teams.

Scott has held several positions at Elevate, including Managing Director of UK Operations, CIO, and most recently as Executive Vice President of Products, where he led both the Rise and Elastic product teams. Scott has been directly involved in leading the efforts from a business or technology perspective for more than a dozen products during his time with the company. Previously, Scott worked at Brink’s as VP IT North America. He holds a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University.

"Obviously, I’m excited that the executive team honored me with this promotion,” said Greever. “We hear from our customers and the banks we support every day about the positive impact of our products. I can’t wait to continue working with my colleagues to bring tech-enabled online credit solutions to the marketplace and leading the way to better borrowing.”

Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card.

About Elevate

Elevate, together with its bank partners, has originated $8.5 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.3 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

