 

FOX News Digital Network Notches Highest-Rated Quarter of Multiplatform Views and Multiplatform Minutes in History

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 22:19  |  38   |   |   

FOX News Digital closed out the third quarter of 2020 with its highest quarter in network history in multiplatform views (nearly 6.1 billion) and multiplatform minutes (nearly 14.2 billion) and secured double-digit increases versus the prior year across all key metrics, including average monthly multiplatform unique visitors (a 16 percent increase from prior year quarter), multiplatform views (a 14 percent increase from prior year quarter) and multiplatform minutes (a 19 percent increase from prior year quarter), according to Comscore. The digital network also finished the month of September with its strongest performance of any on record and led the news competition in multiplatform minutes (nearly 4.4 billion and up 13 percent from the prior year).

September 2020 marked the highest month in history for unique visitors on the mobile application, as well as the network’s tenth consecutive month notching over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. Furthermore, the FOX News Mobile App surpassed the CNN Mobile App for the 22nd month in a row in unique visitors (8.9 million versus CNN’s 7 million), and delivered its seventh consecutive month scoring over 8 million unique visitors.*

Fox News finished the quarter as the most engaged brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, according to Socialbakers. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors for the quarter, amounting 154.5 million on Facebook and 70.9 million Instagram interactions and the highest quarter of interactions across the board, also according to Socialbakers. According to data from Crowdtangle, FOX News topped Facebook Video for the quarter, driving 645.8 million total video views. For the 73rd straight month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving over 76 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers.

Additionally, FOXBusiness.com delivered its highest quarter in history across all key performance metrics. FOXBusiness.com averaged 31.5 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors, drove 693 million multiplatform total minutes and saw 419 million multiplatform total views last quarter, securing double digit growth increases across the latter metrics, and a triple digit increase across average monthly multiplatform unique visitors.**

SEPTEMBER 2020 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 4,387,000,000 (up 13 percent vs. September 2019)
CNN.com – 3,739,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. September 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 2,009,000,000 (up 17 percent vs. September 2019)
CNN.com – 2,101,000,000 (up 30 percent vs. September 2019)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 108,851,000 (up 11 percent vs. September 2019)
CNN.com – 144,471,000 (up 11 percent vs. September 2019)

3Q’20 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 14,195,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. prior year quarter)
CNN.com – 13,250,000,000 (up 45 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 6,075,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. prior year quarter)
CNN.com – 7,013,000,000 (up 48 percent vs. prior year quarter)

Multi-Platform Average Monthly Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 114,951,000 (up 16 percent vs. prior year quarter)
CNN.com – 156,449,000 (up 20 percent vs. prior year quarter)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, September 2020 & July-September 2020, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], September 2020, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, July-September 2020, U.S.

Seite 1 von 2
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
FOX News Media Signs Three Book Deal With HarperCollins to Launch New Publishing Platform FOX News Books
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
24.09.20
FOX News Media Earns Designation as a 2020 Great Place to Work-Certified Company
16.09.20
FOX News Digital Network Notches Record Summer Engagement Across All Key Performance Metrics