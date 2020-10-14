FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Buffalo Wild Wings Property for $1.4 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a corporate-operated Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant property for $1.4 million. The property is located in North Carolina and is occupied under a triple-net lease with approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% cash cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

