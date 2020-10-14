 

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of $25 Million Private Placement of Subordinated Notes

OSWEGO, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC), the holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“Bank”), today announced the completion of its private placement of $25 million of its 5.50% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors.

The Notes will have a maturity date of October 15, 2030 and initially bear interest, payable semi-annually, at a fixed annual rate of 5.50% per annum until October 15, 2025. Commencing on that date, the interest rate applicable to the outstanding principal amount due will be reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then current three-month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 532 basis points, payable quarterly until maturity. The Company may redeem the Notes at par, in whole or in part, at its option, anytime beginning on October 15, 2025. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes for the Company.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which the Company has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), with substantially the same terms as the Notes.

Thomas W. Schneider, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “We are pleased with the interest in, and successful closing of, our subordinated debt offering. We have a long history of deploying new capital into our market to expand our position as one of the premier banks in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley region. The terms of this debt issuance are favorable to: (1) providing the Company with a source of capital for further growth, (2) increasing our ability to extinguish all, or part of, a previously issued subordinated callable debenture carrying a higher coupon rate, and (3) strengthening our balance sheet during this uncertain time without dilution to existing shareholders.”

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC served as the placement agent for the offering. Luse Gorman, PC served as legal counsel to Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there by any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

