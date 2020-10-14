 

Compass Diversified Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the close of market trading. The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will feature remarks by Elias J. Sabo, Chief Executive Officer, Ryan J. Faulkingham, Chief Financial Officer, David Swanson, Partner of Compass Group Management LLC (“CGM”), and Pat Maciariello, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of CGM. To participate in the call, please dial (833) 900-1532 (domestic) or (236) 712-2273 (international). The passcode is 5056636. Please dial into the call at least fifteen minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CODI's website, compassdiversified.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available through November 4, 2020 at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The passcode for the call and replay is 5056636. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)
CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value. The company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our nine majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

  • The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);
     
  • The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);
     
  • The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);
     
  • The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);
     
  • The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);
     
  • The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);
     
  • The design and manufacture of baseball and softball equipment and apparel (Marucci Sports);
     
  • The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the foodservice industry and consumer markets (Sterno); and
     
  • The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," “anticipates,” “estimate,” "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com
 Media Contact:
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Jon Keehner / Julie Oakes / Kate Thompson
212-355-4449

 


