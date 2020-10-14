 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 28, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 22:15  |  22   |   |   

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 3938037 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.

This press release and other important information about the Company are available at www.metafinancialgroup.com.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta Financial Group’s banking subsidiary, MetaBank, N.A., (“Meta”), is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta’s commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.

Investor Relations:
Brittany Kelley Elsasser
Director of Investor Relations
605-362-2423
bkelley@metabank.com

Media Relations:
mediarelations@metabank.com


Meta Financial Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...