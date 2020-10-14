Meta Financial Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings and Host Conference Call on October 28, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after market close. Meta will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Meta’s Investor Relations website at www.metafinancialgroup.com.



Telephone participants may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 461-9934 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Meta Financial conference call, and provide conference ID 3938037 upon request. International callers should dial (636) 812-6634. A webcast replay will also be archived at www.metafinancialgroup.com for one year.