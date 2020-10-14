HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 26, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 26, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the third quarter 2020 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.



About HBT Financial, Inc.