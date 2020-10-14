ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Clinical Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced that ALX148 clinical results have been selected for presentation at the SITC 35 th Anniversary Annual Meeting, November 9 –14, 2020.

New data will be presented from the phase 1b study of ALX148, a next generation CD47 blocker, in combination with standard chemotherapy and antibody regimens in patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GC) cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

The abstract for our presentation appeared briefly and in error on the SITC website this morning, prior to its intended release on November 9th 2020, and as a result the abstract is provided in full below.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: ALX148, a CD47 blocker, in combination with standard chemotherapy and antibody regimens in patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GC) cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) (Abstract 404)

Presentation Time: November 11 – 14, 2020, 9:00am – 5:00pm ET

Location: Virtual Poster Hall

Abstract authors: Keun-Wook Lee,1 Hyun Cheol Chung,2 Won Seog Kim,3 Laura QM Chow,4* Nehal Lakhani,5 Wells Messersmith,6 Yung-Jue Bang,7 Patricia LoRusso,8 Philip Fanning,9 Pierre Squifflet,10 Feng Jin,9 Allison Forgie,9 Hong Wan,9 Jaume Pons,9 Sophia Randolph,9 Justin Gainor,11

1Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seongnam, Korea; 2Yonsei Cancer Center, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea; 3Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Samsung Medical Center, Seoul, Korea; 4University of Washington, Seattle, WA; 5START Midwest, Grand Rapids, MI; 6University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, CO; 7Seoul National University College of Medicine, Seoul, Korea; 8Yale Cancer Center, New Haven, CT; 9ALX Oncology, Burlingame, CA, USA, 10International Drug Development Institute, Brussels, Belgium, 11Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Boston, MA

Full Abstract

Background: CD47 is a myeloid checkpoint up-regulated by tumors to evade the anticancer immune response. ALX148 is a high afﬁnity CD47-blocking fusion protein with an inactive Fc region designed to safely enhance anticancer therapeutics [1,2]. ALX148 in combination with standard chemotherapy and antibody regimens was evaluated in patients (pts) with advanced HER2-positive GC or HNSCC.