VF Corporation Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

Through vigorous, objective analysis, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

“Across VF and our portfolio of brands, we work every day to leverage our business in ways that have a positive impact on people and the planet,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO. “It’s an honor to be recognized as one of America’s Most Just Companies by Forbes and Just Capital. This recognition confirms our belief that purpose and profit are mutually reinforcing forces that enable environmental and socially responsible business success for the benefit of shareholders and stakeholders alike.”

The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020 and over 110,000 total participants over the past seven years.

JUST Capital expanded this year’s methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees (Workers); payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups (Customers); cash or in-kind donations to support community relief (Communities); and CEO, or executive, pay cuts (Shareholders).

“Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society,” said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. “The companies in this year’s JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders.”