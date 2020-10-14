Deluxe Announces Q3 2020 Earnings Release Information

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, will report 2020 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET (3:45 p.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-615-247-0252 (access code 1836019). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.deluxe.com/investor . For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 8 p.m. ET through midnight on November 13, 2020 by dialing 1-404-537-3406 (access code 1836019).

