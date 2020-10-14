 

International Money Express, Inc. Appoints Laura Maydón to the Board of Directors

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”) (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced the appointment of Laura Maydón to the company’s Board of Directors, effective October 15, 2020

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Lisy said, “Laura Maydón’s experience and track record of success in the financial services industry, concentrated in Latin America and the Caribbean, will be a valuable asset for our company.” Mr. Lisy added, “Laura’s perspective and ability to develop business plans and capitalize on opportunities in the region will help guide Intermex as it expands its products and services to better serve customers and to continue as a leading remittance provider.”

Ms. Maydón was the founding Managing Director and CEO for Endeavor Miami, an entrepreneurial accelerator for scale-ups, which she co-founded and led from September 2013 to June 2019, when she stepped away from day-to-day activities to serve for a year as a board member. She currently serves as mentor of the organization. From 2003 to 2013, Ms. Maydón held a variety of positions of increasing responsibility at Visa, ultimately serving from 2010 through 2013 as Senior Business Leader, Commercial Solutions, LATAM & Caribbean after having been Business Development Leader, LATAM & Caribbean from 2004 to 2010. She currently serves on the Board of Advisors for Sustalytics and NovoPayment. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a B.S in Economics from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and seven countries in Africa and two in Asia. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and selected countries in Africa and Asia. Our services are also available digitally through our stores, app and intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com


