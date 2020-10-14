 

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results Summary:

  • Net revenue of between $99.0 million and $100.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, up 54% to 56% compared to net revenue of $64.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net revenue is based upon:
    • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $88.5 million and $89.3 million, up 63% to 64% year-over-year.
    • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $10.5 million and $10.7 million, up 5% to 7% year-over-year.
  • Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $39.0 million and $40.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, up 23% to 26% year-over-year.
  • The Company expects to report positive GAAP net income and positive Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Updated Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Guidance:

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2020, the Company now expects:

  • Net revenue of between $311 million and $314 million, representing growth of approximately 19% to 20% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $261 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • The 2020 net revenue guidance range assumes:
    • Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $273 million and $275 million, representing growth of approximately 24% to 25% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $221 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
    • Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $38 million and $39 million, representing a decrease of approximately 3% to 6% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $40 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
    • Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $119 million and $121 million, representing a decrease of approximately 5% to 6% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $127 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • The Company expects to report positive GAAP net income and positive Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
  • The Company expects to report positive GAAP net income and positive Adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2020 period.
