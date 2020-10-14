 

Atreca Announces Poster Presentations at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced two upcoming poster presentations describing preclinical evaluations of ATRC-101 at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2020), to be held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. ATRC-101 is a novel, first-in-class therapeutic candidate derived from a human antibody discovered by Atreca, which targets a tumor-associated ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex and is currently in Phase 1b clinical development.

Details are as follows:

Title: Cooperation Between Checkpoint Inhibitors Targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 Axis and ATRC-101, a Novel Clinical-Stage Candidate for the Treatment of Solid Tissue Malignancies
Authors: Amy Manning-Bog, Ph.D., et al.
Poster/Abstract Number: 469

Title: ATRC-101 Drives Potent Single-Agent Activity in Mouse Syngeneic Tumor Models via a Novel Cellular Mechanism of Action
Authors: Alexander Scholz, Ph.D., et al.
Poster/Abstract Number: 689

Abstracts and posters can be accessed on the SITC website once the conference begins on Monday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The posters will also be made available on the Atreca website.

About ATRC-101
ATRC-101 is a monoclonal antibody derived from an antibody identified using Atreca’s discovery platform. ATRC-101 is believed to function through Driver Antigen Engagement, a novel mechanism of action in oncology. This mechanism involves systemic delivery of an antibody that, in preclinical models, engages the innate immune system to cause remodeling of the tumor microenvironment and drive T cell-mediated destruction of tumor cells. Atreca has identified the target of ATRC-101 as a tumor-specific ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex. ATRC-101 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity as a single agent in multiple preclinical syngeneic tumor models, including one model in which PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors typically display limited activity. Further, ATRC-101 has been shown to react in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast cancers and acral melanoma samples from multiple patients. Atreca initiated a Phase 1b first-in-human study of ATRC-101 in patients with select solid tumor cancers in early 2020. Clinical trials to evaluate ATRC-101 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and in combination with chemotherapy are planned for 2021, as well as in monotherapy dose expansion cohorts in the ongoing Phase 1b trial.

