 

Apollo Infrastructure Funds Acquire US Telecommunications Tower Platform from Lendlease

Platform to Rebrand as Parallel Infrastructure; Transaction Supports Continued Growth and Carrier Customers’ Network Expansion Efforts

Apollo Expands Investment Activity in Communications Infrastructure

Transaction Leverages Apollo’s Carve-out Expertise and Generates Liquidity for Lendlease

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) and Lendlease, a leading international property and investment group, today announced that certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (“Apollo Funds”) have acquired from Lendlease a US telecommunications platform, including a portfolio of operating cell towers and a pipeline of contracted towers under development. The acquired company will rebrand itself as Parallel Infrastructure (the “Company”), the same name it held prior to being acquired by Lendlease in 2017. Parallel Infrastructure will be led by CEO Yannis Macheras and its management team from its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Parallel Infrastructure is a leading build-to-suit tower operator with nearly 500 macro cell towers across the US and several hundred more under contract or in late-stage development. The Company counts all major US wireless carriers as customers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, which lease space on towers under long-term contracts.

“Parallel Infrastructure is an established, critical infrastructure business that’s positioned for significant growth driven by increased data consumption and the continued shift to 5G networks across the United States,” said Dylan Foo, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure at Apollo. “Our corporate carve-out experience was critical to the transaction and setting the business up for future growth.”

Commenting on the acquisition, CEO Yannis Macheras said: “We’re thrilled to work with Apollo to grow our infrastructure portfolio. Dylan and the team have a track record of creating long-term value in the infrastructure asset class, and we believe their support will accelerate our strategy and add to the toolkit of what we can offer to our customers.”

“Since the original acquisition, Lendlease has scaled this platform to over 450 towers, and we are very pleased that Parallel Infrastructure will be given the opportunity for continued growth under Apollo Funds’ ownership and the leadership of the existing management team,” said Jason Alderman, Managing Director, Property at Lendlease. “We look forward to recycling the capital into our growing US development and investment businesses.”

