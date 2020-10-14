International Money Express, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), will release Third Quarter 2020 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call on November 4, 2020 at 8:30am ET to discuss the company’s strategy and financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30pm ET on November 4, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on November 18, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13711931 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.