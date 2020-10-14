 

International Money Express, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 22:35  |  47   |   |   

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), will release Third Quarter 2020 earnings before the start of trading on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call on November 4, 2020 at 8:30am ET to discuss the company’s strategy and financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:30pm ET on November 4, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on November 18, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13711931 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary software and technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and seven countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com and our app. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com

 


International Money Express Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:30 Uhr
International Money Express, Inc. Appoints Laura Maydón to the Board of Directors
01.10.20
International Money Express, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
29.09.20
International Money Express, Inc. Launches Secondary Public Offering
17.09.20
Intermex Selects ArcTouch for Redesign of Digital Offerings