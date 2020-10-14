ORANGE announces the results of its tender offer to repurchase its

Not for distribution in the United States of America

€1,000,000,000 Undated 7 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes

with first call date on 1 October 2021

(ISIN XS1115490523)

and/or

£650,000,000 Undated 8 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes

with first call date on 7 February 2022

(ISIN XS1028597315)

and/or

£600,000,000 Undated 8.5 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes with first call date on 1 April 2023

(ISIN XS1115502988)

ORANGE S.A. (the Company) is pleased to announce:

the signing of its issuance of €700,000,000 undated 8 year non-call deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes (the New Notes ) with a fixed coupon of 1.750% until the first call date; and

) with a fixed coupon of 1.750% until the first call date; and the results of its tender offer (the Tender Offer) to partially repurchase part of three series of its outstanding undated deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes: €1,000,000,000 Undated 7 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 1 October 2021 (of which €500,001,000 is currently outstanding) (ISIN XS1115490523) (the 2021 Notes), £650,000,000 Undated 8 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 7 February 2022 (ISIN XS1028597315) (the 2022 Notes) and £600,000,000 Undated 8.5 Year Non-Call Notes with first call date on 1 April 2023 (ISIN XS1115502988) (the 2023 Notes, together with the 2021 Notes and 2022 Notes, the Existing Notes).

Following the end of the Tender Offer period, the Company is pleased to announce the pricing and acceptance of the Tender Offer as follows:

- in respect of the 2021 Notes:

(a) the aggregate principal amount validly tendered is €381,627,000;

(b) the 2021 Notes Series Acceptance Amount is €381,627,000;

(c) the 2021 Notes Tender Price is 104.047%;

(d) the remaining outstanding principal amount of the 2021 Notes following the settlement of the Tender Offer will be €118,374,000;

in respect of the 2022 Notes:

(a) the aggregate principal amount validly tendered is £222,898,000;

(b) the 2022 Notes Series Acceptance Amount is £222,898,000;

(c) the 2022 Notes Tender Price is 105.978%;