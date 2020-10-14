 

The Community Financial Corporation Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

WALDORF, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ- TCFC), the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the “Bank”), today announced the completion of its private placement of $20 million of its 4.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors.

The Notes will initially bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 4.75% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter to what is expected to be the then current three-month SOFR rate plus 458 basis points. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes for the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, to support bank regulatory capital ratios and for potential common stock share repurchases.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with each of the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which the Company has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), with substantially the same terms as the Notes.

Piper Sandler & Co. served as the sole placement agent. Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there by any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The indebtedness evidenced by the Notes is not a deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency or fund.

