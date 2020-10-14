 

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2020, 23:03  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

14-Oct-2020 / 23:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
 

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Venlo, 14 October 2020. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. ("Shop Apotheke") announces today that it will redeem all of the outstanding EUR 135m 4.5% convertible bonds due 2023 (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) (the "Bonds") on 13 November 2020 in accordance with paragraph 5(c) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds. As of the date of this announcement, EUR 5.2 million of the Bonds remain outstanding.

Any holder wishing to exercise its conversion rights with respect to the Bonds must do so no later than the close of business on 30 October 2020. Further information with respect to the redemption is available to holders of the Bonds via the information channels of the clearing systems.

 

DISCLAIMER.

This announcement is released by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the discussions with investors (as described above). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefan Feltens, CEO, for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is solely responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Seite 1 von 6
Shop Apotheke Europe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
EarthRenew Inc: Produktionsaufnahme im Frühjahr 2021 - Diese Aktie starte voll durch!
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger erschließt mit der hohen Leistungsdichte seiner Brennstoffzellentechnologie die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives CARB-X award of up to USD 18.44 million to support development of new antibiotic ...
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché appoints Karl Bohman as EVP to head its Stationary Business Unit
DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG Prognose für 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG:
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von CARB-X Fördergelder von bis zu 18,44 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal. Geschäftsentwicklung ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% WANDELANLEIHEN MIT FÄLLIGKEIT 2023. (deutsch)
23:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% WANDELANLEIHEN MIT FÄLLIGKEIT 2023.
12:12 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.10.20
Marktüberblick: Apple, Amazon, Walt Disney, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan, Delta Air Lines, JinkoSolar, Allianz, Deutsche Wohnen, Evotec, Ceconomy, Shop Apotheke
09.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Minimales Dax-Plus am Ende einer starken Woche
09.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
09.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
09.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. deutsch
09.10.20
DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english
07.10.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
577
Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten